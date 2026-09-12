Saudi Arabia Denounces Houthi Strikes on Southern Civilian and Economic Sites After 73 Injured

Kingdom Issues Strong Condemnation Following Wave of Attacks

Saudi Arabia has issued a forceful condemnation of a series of attacks carried out by Houthi forces targeting civilian populations and economic infrastructure in the Kingdom's southern regions, with the strikes leaving 73 civilians injured.

Civilian Areas and Economic Facilities Struck

The attacks, attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement, struck areas that Saudi officials described as civilian and economic facilities. Riyadh made clear that such aggression against non-military targets was wholly unacceptable and constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian norms.

Saudi authorities have long accused the Houthi movement of deliberately targeting populated areas and critical infrastructure as part of a sustained campaign of destabilisation against the Kingdom, which has been engaged in the Yemen conflict for nearly a decade.

Regional Tensions Continue to Escalate

The latest round of strikes underscores the ongoing volatility along Saudi Arabia's southern border, where Houthi forces have repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks deep into Saudi territory. The humanitarian toll of such incidents continues to mount, with dozens of civilians bearing the consequences of a conflict that shows little sign of resolution.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to hold the Houthi movement accountable for what it characterised as deliberate attacks on innocent civilians and the economic lifeline of local communities.

Saudi officials reiterated that the Kingdom reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and sovereign territory from further aggression.

The condemnation comes amid broader regional tensions, with the Houthi movement also having escalated maritime attacks in the Red Sea in recent months, drawing international concern and prompting multinational naval responses to safeguard one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.

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