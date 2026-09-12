Father of Alleged Drug Trafficker Shiran Basik Nabbed Over Luxury Apartment Deal

The father of alleged drug trafficker Shiran Basik has been taken into custody by authorities in connection with the suspicious purchase of a high-value apartment, police confirmed.

Abdul Razak Mohamed Basik was arrested by the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) over his alleged involvement in the acquisition of an apartment estimated to be worth more than Rs. 30 million.

Luxury Property at Centre of Investigation

Investigators are focusing on the origins of the funds used to purchase the property, raising concerns that the transaction may be linked to illicit financial activity connected to his son's alleged drug trafficking operations.

The arrest marks a significant development in the broader crackdown on networks suspected of laundering proceeds from the narcotics trade through real estate and other high-value assets.

Authorities Tighten Grip on Drug-Linked Assets

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have in recent times intensified efforts to pursue not only individuals directly involved in drug trafficking but also those suspected of benefiting from or facilitating the concealment of illegally obtained wealth.

The Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau is continuing its inquiries into the matter, and further arrests or disclosures are expected as the investigation progresses.

Related Video