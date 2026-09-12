Sri Lanka Kicks Off Ambitious 'Life Cities' Programme to Transform Urban Landscape

Government Launches First Phase of Landmark Urban Development Initiative

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step towards modernising its urban infrastructure with the launch of the first phase of the "Life Cities" programme, an ambitious government initiative aimed at the planned development of 10 cities across the island.

The programme marks a renewed commitment by authorities to address longstanding challenges in urban planning and city management, signalling a structured approach to building liveable, well-equipped urban centres for Sri Lankan communities.

What the Life Cities Programme Aims to Achieve

Designed as a comprehensive urban development framework, the Life Cities initiative is intended to bring together infrastructure improvements, public services, and community planning under a single coordinated effort. The programme targets the transformation of selected cities into modern, functional hubs capable of supporting growing urban populations.

Authorities have indicated that the first phase will lay the groundwork for broader development efforts, with subsequent phases expected to build on early progress across the targeted cities.

A Vision for Sri Lanka's Urban Future

The launch of the Life Cities programme reflects the government's recognition that sustainable urban development is critical to the country's long-term economic recovery and social well-being. Planned city development is widely seen as a key driver of investment, employment, and improved quality of life for residents.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-crisis economic environment, initiatives such as Life Cities are expected to play a central role in attracting both local and foreign investment into the country's urban centres.

Further details regarding timelines, funding arrangements, and the specific cities earmarked under the programme are anticipated to be released by the government in the coming weeks.