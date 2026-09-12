AKD and Mahinda Rajapaksa to Face Off With Rival Rallies in North Central Province

Two major political rallies are set to take place in the North Central Province this Saturday, pitching the ruling party and the opposition against each other in what promises to be a significant show of political force from both sides.

Rival Camps Stake Their Ground

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, widely known as AKD, is expected to lead a rally on behalf of the ruling National People's Power government, while former President Mahinda Rajapaksa will headline a competing opposition gathering in the same province on the same day.

The dual rallies signal an intensifying political contest in the North Central Province, a region that has historically carried considerable weight in Sri Lankan electoral politics. Both camps appear determined to demonstrate their organisational strength and public support ahead of upcoming political contests.

A Battle for Public Support

The decision by both political heavyweights to hold rallies on the same day in the same province is unlikely to be coincidental, reflecting the broader rivalry between the NPP administration and opposition forces aligned with the Rajapaksa political network.

For President Dissanayake, the rally represents an opportunity to consolidate grassroots support and reinforce the government's mandate in a key province. For Mahinda Rajapaksa, the occasion offers a platform to reassert his continued relevance in Sri Lankan politics and energise opposition supporters.

Political Temperature Rising

Saturday's dual mobilisation is the latest indicator of a heating political climate across Sri Lanka, as both the ruling party and opposition formations seek to position themselves strategically with the public. North Central Province residents are expected to witness a lively day of political activity as both rallies draw supporters from across the region.

Further details regarding the venues, timings, and key speakers for both events are anticipated to be confirmed closer to the date.