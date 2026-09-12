Father Lion Returns": Viral SLPP Video Builds Buzz Around Mahinda Rajapaksa's Upcoming Rally

A promotional video circulating widely on social media has captured the attention of Sri Lankan political observers ahead of an upcoming Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna rally, with imagery depicting a lion and cub widely interpreted as a symbolic reference to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's anticipated appearance at the event.

Symbolic Imagery Sparks Online Conversation

The video, which has gone viral across multiple social media platforms in recent days, employs the metaphor of a father lion returning to protect its cub — a visual narrative that supporters and commentators alike have read as a direct allusion to Mahinda Rajapaksa stepping forward once again to bolster the SLPP at a critical juncture for the party.

The lion symbol carries deep resonance in Sri Lankan political culture, and its use in the video has drawn significant engagement online, with thousands of shares and reactions pouring in from both supporters and critics of the former president.

Rajapaksa's Return to the Spotlight

The SLPP, which has faced considerable political headwinds in the period following the 2022 economic crisis, appears to be leveraging Mahinda Rajapaksa's enduring popularity among its base to reinvigorate the party ahead of the scheduled rally. The former president remains one of the most recognisable and influential figures within the party he helped establish.

Political analysts note that the timing of such promotional content is deliberate, designed to generate anticipation and reaffirm the elder Rajapaksa's continued relevance within SLPP circles.

Social Media as a Political Tool

The rapid spread of the video underscores the growing role of social media in shaping political narratives in Sri Lanka. Ahead of major party events, such content has become an increasingly effective tool for mobilising supporters and commanding media attention without the need for traditional campaign infrastructure.

As the rally date approaches, political observers will be watching closely to see whether Mahinda Rajapaksa's presence translates into a meaningful boost for a party still working to rebuild its standing with the Sri Lankan electorate.

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