Sri Lanka to Overhaul SIM Card Registration Rules in Major Policy Shift

New Regulations Set to Transform How Sri Lankans Register Mobile SIM Cards

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce significant changes to the way SIM cards are registered and managed across the country, in a move that is expected to affect millions of mobile phone users island-wide.

The upcoming reforms signal a major shift in telecommunications policy, with authorities seeking to tighten oversight of SIM card ownership and usage. The changes are anticipated to bring Sri Lanka's mobile registration framework in line with stricter identity verification standards.

What the Changes Could Mean for Users

Under the proposed new system, mobile subscribers may be required to comply with updated registration procedures, which could include more rigorous identity documentation requirements when obtaining or retaining a SIM card.

The reforms are broadly aimed at:

Strengthening national security by reducing the misuse of unregistered or fraudulently obtained SIM cards

Improving accountability within the telecommunications sector

Ensuring that mobile numbers are accurately linked to verified individuals

Background

Sri Lanka's telecommunications sector has grown rapidly in recent years, with millions of active mobile connections across multiple networks. However, concerns over fraud, criminal misuse of unregistered SIMs, and the need for stronger consumer data accountability have long prompted calls for regulatory reform.

Authorities have indicated that further details regarding timelines and specific requirements will be communicated to the public and telecommunications service providers in due course.

Mobile users are advised to stay informed through official announcements from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka as the new policy framework takes shape.

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