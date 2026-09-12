PM Harini Amarasuriya Represents Sri Lanka at Historic Food Systems Summit in Bhutan

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, has participated in the inaugural Global Conscious Food Systems Summit, held in the Kingdom of Bhutan, marking Sri Lanka's engagement in a landmark international dialogue centred on sustainable and mindful approaches to global food production and consumption.

A Milestone Gathering on Food and Sustainability

The summit, described as a first of its kind on the global stage, brought together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on transforming food systems in ways that are environmentally responsible, equitable, and conscious of long-term human well-being. Bhutan, long recognised for its philosophy of Gross National Happiness and its commitment to organic farming, served as a fitting host for such a forward-looking forum.

Sri Lanka's Presence on the World Stage

Dr. Amarasuriya's participation signals Sri Lanka's commitment to aligning itself with progressive international conversations on food security and sustainability. As a nation that has experienced firsthand the consequences of agricultural policy failures in recent years, Sri Lanka's voice at such a forum carries particular weight and relevance.

The Prime Minister's attendance at the inaugural edition of the summit positions Sri Lanka as an engaged stakeholder in shaping global frameworks that could influence national food and agricultural policies going forward.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka continues to navigate the challenges of rebuilding its agricultural sector following the economic crisis that severely impacted food production and supply chains. Participation in global forums of this nature offers the country an opportunity to draw on international best practices, forge strategic partnerships, and advocate for support mechanisms that could benefit local farmers and food systems.

The Global Conscious Food Systems Summit is expected to generate key recommendations and commitments from participating nations, with outcomes likely to inform both regional and domestic policy conversations in the months ahead.

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