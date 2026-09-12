AKD Declares Zero Tolerance: "Not Even My Mother or Grandmother Will Be Above the Law

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a stern warning that no one will be exempt from the law under his administration, emphasising that family ties — including those of his own closest relatives — will offer no protection from legal accountability.

A Firm Stance on Equal Justice

Speaking in characteristically direct terms, the President made clear that his government's approach to law enforcement would be uncompromising and impartial. He stated that even his own mother and grandmother would be required to face the full force of the law should they ever run afoul of it — a pointed illustration of his administration's zero-tolerance position on preferential treatment.

"No sympathy for anyone," Dissanayake declared, reinforcing his long-standing political messaging around accountability and systemic reform that has been central to his rise and the broader National People's Power movement's appeal to Sri Lankan voters.

A Message to the Politically Connected

The remarks are widely seen as a direct signal to those who may believe that personal connections to power — whether political, familial, or otherwise — can shield them from investigation or prosecution. Since assuming the presidency, Dissanayake has repeatedly positioned his government as a clean break from Sri Lanka's entrenched culture of political patronage and impunity.

The statement is likely to resonate strongly with a public that has grown deeply frustrated over decades of perceived selective justice, where the well-connected frequently appeared to escape consequences that ordinary citizens could not avoid.

Accountability at the Core

This is not the first time the President has invoked such strong language around the rule of law. His administration has consistently framed legal accountability as a cornerstone of national renewal, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its economic recovery and attempts to rebuild public trust in state institutions.

Political analysts note that such declarations, while symbolically powerful, will ultimately be judged by concrete action — including whether ongoing investigations and prosecutions proceed without political interference, regardless of who may be implicated.

For now, President Dissanayake's message appears unambiguous: in the eyes of his government, the law recognises neither rank nor relation.

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