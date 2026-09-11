Wimal Weerawansa Confirms NFF Participation in SLPP's September 12 Rally, Urges United Opposition Front

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa has announced that his party will join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at its upcoming rally scheduled for September 12, signalling a closer alignment between the two nationalist-leaning political forces.

NFF Backs SLPP Gathering

Weerawansa confirmed the decision following internal party discussions, indicating that the NFF views participation in the rally as an important step toward consolidating opposition voices against the current administration. The announcement marks a notable show of solidarity between the two parties ahead of what is expected to be a significant political mobilisation.

Call for a Broader Opposition Alliance

Beyond confirming attendance at the rally, Weerawansa used the occasion to push for a wider coalition among opposition parties. He called on like-minded political groups to set aside individual differences and work toward forming a united front capable of mounting a credible challenge to the government.

Weerawansa stressed the importance of opposition unity in the current political climate.

He urged smaller parties to look beyond narrow political interests for the greater national good.

The NFF leader indicated that the September 12 rally could serve as a launching pad for broader coalition building.

Political observers note that the move reflects growing efforts within the opposition landscape to present a more organised and unified stance, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic and governance challenges. Whether Weerawansa's call for a grand opposition alliance gains traction among other party leaders remains to be seen in the days leading up to the rally.

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