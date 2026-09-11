Drug Seeds Smuggled Into Sri Lanka Via Courier Parcels, Authorities Warn

Narcotics-Linked Seeds Being Trafficked Through Postal and Courier Networks

Sri Lankan authorities have raised serious concerns over the smuggling of narcotic plant seeds into the country through courier parcels and postal packages, highlighting a troubling new avenue being exploited by drug traffickers.

The method represents a shift in smuggling tactics, with illicit seeds — linked to the cultivation of narcotic substances — being concealed within ordinary-looking parcels and dispatched through established courier and mail services into Sri Lanka.

A Growing Threat to Border Security

Officials have identified this trend as a significant challenge for customs and border control agencies, as seeds are often difficult to detect and can be disguised among legitimate goods. The relatively small size of narco seeds makes them particularly easy to conceal, allowing traffickers to exploit gaps in parcel screening procedures.

The development has prompted calls for heightened scrutiny of incoming international courier shipments, with authorities urged to strengthen inspection protocols at ports of entry and sorting facilities across the island.

Regional Context

Sri Lanka has long battled the threat of drug trafficking across its borders, with sea routes historically being the primary conduit for narcotics entering the country. The emergence of courier-based smuggling of narcotic seeds signals that traffickers are diversifying their methods to evade detection by law enforcement.

Authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious parcels or packages received unexpectedly, particularly those originating from overseas.

Narco seeds are being smuggled into Sri Lanka through courier and postal parcels

The small size of seeds makes detection particularly difficult for customs officials

Authorities are calling for enhanced screening of incoming international shipments

The public has been urged to report suspicious packages received from abroad

Law enforcement agencies are expected to step up coordinated efforts to intercept such shipments and prosecute those found responsible for trafficking narcotic seeds into the country.

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