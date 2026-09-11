Meegalewa Hospital Ambulance Driver Dies After Fatal Lorry Collision Near Maho

A 55-year-old ambulance driver has lost his life following a tragic road collision near Maho, in which an ambulance belonging to the Meegalewa Hospital was involved in a crash with a lorry. Several other individuals sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

Fatal Crash Claims Experienced Driver

The deceased has been identified as the driver of the Meegalewa Hospital ambulance, a state medical facility serving the surrounding region. The collision, which occurred in the Maho area, proved fatal for the 55-year-old, who died as a result of injuries sustained in the impact.

Emergency services responded to the scene following the accident, and the injured parties were attended to and received medical care. The exact number of individuals wounded in the crash has not been fully confirmed, though multiple people are reported to have been hurt.

Road Safety Concerns Highlighted

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers faced by emergency service personnel on Sri Lanka's roads, where collisions involving medical vehicles continue to raise serious public safety concerns.

Authorities are reported to be investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine the cause of the accident and establish whether any negligence was involved.

The Maho area falls within the North Western Province, and local police are expected to carry out a full inquiry into the crash. The Meegalewa Hospital has yet to issue an official statement regarding the loss of their staff member.

The death of a dedicated healthcare worker performing an essential public service has saddened the local community, with many calling for greater measures to protect emergency responders travelling on the island's roads.