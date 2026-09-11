Putin Touches Down in New Delhi as BRICS Summit Set to Tackle Wars and Global Economic Pressures

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi ahead of a high-stakes BRICS summit bringing together 11 member nations, with the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East expected to dominate proceedings alongside pressing global economic concerns.

High-Profile Arrivals Mark Tense Diplomatic Gathering

Putin's arrival in the Indian capital on Friday sets the stage for a summit that carries significant geopolitical weight, as world leaders attempt to navigate deepening fault lines across multiple international flashpoints. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also among the leaders scheduled to attend, with both he and Putin expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

Wars Cast a Long Shadow Over Proceedings

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are poised to shape the tone of discussions at the expanded BRICS gathering. With Russia deeply embroiled in its conflict with Ukraine and Iran closely linked to tensions across the Middle East, the presence of both leaders in New Delhi underscores the complex diplomatic dynamics at play.

India, which has maintained a carefully balanced foreign policy stance throughout the Ukraine war — avoiding direct condemnation of Moscow while sustaining ties with Western nations — finds itself at the centre of a delicate balancing act as host of the summit.

Economic Challenges Also on the Agenda

Beyond the wars, member states are expected to turn their attention to shared economic challenges, including concerns over global trade instability, currency volatility, and the bloc's broader ambitions to reduce dependence on the US dollar in international transactions.

The expanded BRICS grouping, which now includes several new member nations beyond the original five founding states, reflects the bloc's growing ambition to position itself as a counterweight to Western-led international institutions.

For Sri Lanka and other nations in the region, the outcomes of the New Delhi summit carry considerable importance, particularly as developing economies continue to grapple with debt pressures and the ripple effects of global inflation.

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