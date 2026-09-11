MAS Holdings Unveils Team Sri Lanka Kits Ahead of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

Sri Lanka's home-grown apparel giant MAS Holdings has officially unveiled the national team's sporting kits for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, marking another milestone in the company's role as the official clothing sponsor of Team Sri Lanka.

A Proud Local Partnership

The kit launch underscores a significant moment for Sri Lankan sport, with one of the island's most prominent manufacturing and apparel conglomerates stepping up to outfit the nation's athletes on one of Asia's grandest sporting stages. MAS Holdings, headquartered in Colombo and internationally recognised for its world-class garment manufacturing, continues to strengthen its ties with national sport through this sponsorship.

Eyes on Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Japan, with athletes from across the continent set to compete across a wide range of disciplines. Team Sri Lanka's representatives will now take to their respective arenas dressed in kits designed and produced locally, a fact that is expected to generate considerable national pride both at home and abroad.

What the Kit Represents

Beyond aesthetics, the newly unveiled kits carry deeper significance for Sri Lankan sport. Having a locally manufactured outfit for an international multi-sport event reflects the growing capability and ambition of Sri Lanka's apparel industry on the world stage. MAS Holdings has long been associated with supplying global sportswear brands, and outfitting the national team brings that expertise directly to bear on Sri Lanka's own athletes.

The unveiling of Team Sri Lanka's kits for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 is a statement of intent — both for the athletes who will wear them and for the industry that produced them.

MAS Holdings' Continued Commitment

As official clothing sponsor, MAS Holdings' involvement goes beyond a simple commercial arrangement. The partnership signals a broader commitment to nurturing Sri Lankan sporting culture and providing national athletes with competitive, professionally crafted attire befitting international competition.

With the 2026 Asian Games still on the horizon, anticipation is already building among sports fans across the country, who will be watching keenly as Team Sri Lanka prepares to represent the nation in Japan wearing kits made with local pride.