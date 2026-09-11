Brandix CEO Urges Customs Pre-Clearance Reform to Safeguard Sri Lanka's Export Competitiveness

The head of one of Sri Lanka's largest apparel exporters has issued a strong call for the introduction of Customs pre-clearance mechanisms, warning that the island nation risks losing its tariff advantages to regional competitors if logistical bottlenecks are not urgently addressed.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Apparel Sector

Brandix Lanka CEO has highlighted growing concerns over Sri Lanka's ability to remain competitive in global export markets, particularly in the garment and apparel industry, which is a cornerstone of the country's foreign exchange earnings. The CEO stressed that bureaucratic delays at Customs clearance stages are increasingly undermining the speed and reliability that international buyers demand.

With rival manufacturing hubs in South and Southeast Asia moving swiftly to modernise their trade facilitation processes, Sri Lanka's traditional tariff preferences — long a key selling point for attracting global clothing brands — are at risk of being rendered ineffective by slow port and Customs procedures.

The Case for Pre-Clearance

The Brandix chief argued that implementing a Customs pre-clearance system would allow exporters to process documentation and compliance requirements before goods physically arrive at the port, dramatically reducing turnaround times and enabling faster shipments to buyers in Europe, the United States, and other key markets.

Such reforms are considered standard practice in many competing export economies and are widely recognised as essential tools for improving supply chain efficiency and attracting sustained foreign investment.

Industry stakeholders have long maintained that Sri Lanka's preferential trade arrangements, including access under the European Union's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), only deliver their full potential when paired with efficient ground-level trade infrastructure.

Broader Implications for Trade Policy

The remarks come at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka's economy, which is still navigating its recovery from a historic financial crisis. The export sector, led significantly by apparel, remains vital to stabilising the country's balance of payments and sustaining employment for hundreds of thousands of workers — the majority of whom are women.

Brandix, one of the flagship names in Sri Lankan manufacturing, exports to some of the world's most recognised clothing brands and has consistently positioned itself as a benchmark for ethical and sustainable production in the region.

Industry observers suggest that government authorities, including Sri Lanka Customs and the Ministry of Trade, will need to move decisively on modernisation proposals if the country is to retain its standing as a preferred sourcing destination in an increasingly competitive global market.

Sri Lanka's apparel sector is among the top contributors to national export revenue.

GSP+ trade preferences hinge partly on the efficiency of export logistics.

Regional competitors are accelerating Customs modernisation efforts.

Pre-clearance systems can significantly cut port dwell times for exporters.

The call from Brandix's leadership adds fresh urgency to ongoing discussions around trade facilitation reform — a conversation that policymakers can ill afford to delay if Sri Lanka's export industry is to remain a viable engine of economic growth.