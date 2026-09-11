Scientists Warn: Drinking Scalding Hot Beverages Could Triple Your Risk of Oesophageal Cancer

A new scientific study has raised serious concerns about a habit many Sri Lankans share daily — drinking piping hot tea or coffee — warning that consuming beverages at very high temperatures could increase the risk of developing oesophageal cancer by more than three times.

What the Research Found

Researchers examined the link between the temperature of hot drinks and the development of oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma, one of the most common forms of cancer affecting the food pipe. The findings revealed that individuals who regularly consume beverages at very high temperatures face a significantly elevated risk compared to those who allow their drinks to cool before consuming them.

The risk factor identified in the study was striking — those who habitually drank scalding hot beverages were found to be more than three times as likely to develop this particular cancer than those who preferred their drinks at moderate temperatures.

Why This Matters for Sri Lankans

Tea culture is deeply ingrained in Sri Lankan daily life, with millions of people across the island consuming multiple cups of hot tea throughout the day. From roadside tea kiosks to office pantries, the habit of drinking freshly brewed, steaming hot tea is near universal — making these findings particularly relevant for the local population.

Health experts note that the damage is believed to occur as extremely hot liquids repeatedly come into contact with the delicate lining of the oesophagus, causing chronic irritation and cellular damage over time. This repeated injury to tissue is thought to create conditions that may eventually lead to cancerous growth.

Key Risk Factors Highlighted

Regularly consuming beverages above recommended safe temperature thresholds

Drinking tea, coffee, or other hot drinks immediately after brewing without allowing them to cool

Long-term habitual consumption of very hot liquids over many years

Expert Advice

Health professionals recommend allowing hot beverages to cool for several minutes before drinking, bringing the temperature down to a safer and more comfortable level before consumption.

The World Health Organization has previously classified drinking very hot beverages — defined as those above 65 degrees Celsius — as a probable carcinogen, lending further weight to the latest research findings.

A Simple Precaution

Doctors stress that the findings should not discourage people from enjoying tea or coffee altogether, but rather encourage a minor adjustment in habit. Simply waiting a few minutes after pouring a hot drink before consuming it could meaningfully reduce long-term health risks.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with rising non-communicable disease rates, public health advocates are urging greater awareness of everyday lifestyle habits — including something as seemingly harmless as the temperature at which one enjoys a morning cup of tea.

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