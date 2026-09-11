Catholic Bishops Demand Independent Inquiry into Chemmani Mass Grave Site in Jaffna

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has issued a formal appeal urging authorities to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation into the alleged mass graves discovered in the Chemmani area of the Jaffna Peninsula.

A Call for Truth and Accountability

The bishops' conference, which represents the leadership of the Catholic Church across the island, has emphasised that establishing the full truth behind the alleged graves is not only a matter of justice but also a moral imperative. The CBCSL stressed that those responsible for any crimes committed must be held accountable through due legal process.

Chemmani has long been a site of deep sensitivity in Sri Lanka's post-war landscape. The area has been associated with allegations of extrajudicial killings and the unlawful disposal of bodies during the country's decades-long civil conflict, making any development there a matter of profound national significance.

Significance for War-Affected Communities

For many families in the North, particularly those who lost loved ones during the final stages of the armed conflict, the prospect of a credible investigation into Chemmani carries enormous weight. Thousands of Tamil families continue to search for answers regarding the fate of missing relatives, and the bishops' intervention is seen as a powerful moral voice amplifying those long-standing grievances.

The CBCSL has historically played a significant role in advocating for reconciliation, human rights, and the dignity of all Sri Lankans, regardless of ethnicity or religion. Their latest statement reinforces the Church's commitment to transitional justice and lasting peace on the island.

Demands for an Independent Process

The bishops specifically called for the investigation to be conducted free from political interference, underlining the importance of independence and credibility in the process. Without such guarantees, they warned, public trust in any findings would be difficult to secure — particularly among communities in the North and East who have historically felt marginalised by state institutions.

The pursuit of truth is inseparable from the pursuit of peace. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the families of the missing deserve answers without further delay.

The CBCSL's appeal comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex conversations around post-war accountability, with both domestic and international stakeholders closely watching the government's commitment to reconciliation processes.

Civil society groups and human rights organisations are expected to welcome the bishops' statement, adding further pressure on authorities to act swiftly and transparently in addressing one of the most painful unresolved chapters of Sri Lanka's civil war.