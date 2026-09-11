Prenatal Paracetamol Use Linked to Reduced Reproductive Organ Size in Baby Girls, Study Finds

Expectant mothers who take paracetamol during pregnancy may be unknowingly affecting the future fertility of their unborn daughters, according to new research that has raised fresh concerns about one of the world's most commonly used pain relievers.

What the Research Found

A study conducted in Denmark examined foetal development in pregnancies where paracetamol — known globally by brand names such as Panadol — was consumed by mothers during gestation. Researchers observed that female foetuses exposed to the medication showed signs of smaller wombs and ovaries compared to those who were not exposed.

The findings have sparked discussion within the medical community, as paracetamol has long been considered the safest over-the-counter pain relief option available to pregnant women, and is widely recommended by doctors when pain management is necessary during pregnancy.

Researchers Urge Caution Over Conclusions

Despite the notable observations, the researchers themselves were careful to warn against drawing sweeping conclusions from the data. The study represents an area of emerging science, and experts stress that further research is needed before any firm guidance can be issued to pregnant women or healthcare providers.

The study focused on foetal organ size rather than directly measuring fertility outcomes later in life

Researchers acknowledged that smaller organ dimensions do not automatically confirm reduced fertility

The long-term implications for reproductive health remain unclear and require follow-up investigation

Relevance for Sri Lankan Mothers

In Sri Lanka, paracetamol is among the most frequently dispensed medications in both public and private healthcare settings. It is commonly recommended to pregnant women experiencing fever or pain, given its well-established safety profile compared to alternatives such as ibuprofen, which is generally avoided during pregnancy.

Healthcare professionals advise that pregnant women should always consult their doctor before taking any medication, including paracetamol, and should use the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time.

Medical authorities have not issued any changes to existing guidelines in response to this study, and the general consensus remains that paracetamol is still preferable to leaving conditions such as high fever untreated during pregnancy, which carries its own established risks to foetal health.

A Growing Area of Concern

This is not the first time paracetamol use during pregnancy has come under scientific scrutiny. Previous studies have explored possible links between prenatal exposure and developmental outcomes in children, though results have often been mixed or inconclusive.

Experts agree that while the Danish findings are worth taking seriously, pregnant women should not panic or abruptly discontinue medication without medical advice. Open communication with a qualified healthcare provider remains the most important step for any expectant mother navigating questions about medication safety.

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