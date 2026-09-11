Princess Diana's Iconic 'Revenge Dress' Set to Fetch Millions at Auction

A Symbol of Defiance Heads to the Auction Block

One of the most talked-about garments in modern royal history — the black off-shoulder gown famously worn by Princess Diana on the night Prince Charles publicly admitted to his infidelity — is set to go under the hammer at auction, drawing intense interest from collectors and royal admirers worldwide.

The Story Behind the Dress

The figure-hugging Christina Stambolian gown, which Princess Diana wore to a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994, has since been immortalised in popular culture as the "revenge dress." The timing of its debut was no coincidence — Diana stepped out in the daring ensemble on the very same evening that Prince Charles, in a televised interview, confirmed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The image of a radiant and composed Diana in the sleek black dress, smiling confidently before a crowd of photographers, became one of the defining moments of her public life and a powerful statement of personal resilience.

A Rare Piece of Royal History

The dress is widely regarded as far more than a fashion item. For many, it represents a turning point in how Diana shaped her own narrative during one of the most turbulent periods of her marriage to the Prince of Wales. Fashion historians and royal biographers have frequently cited the gown as a masterclass in the use of style as emotional expression.

The dress has come to symbolise strength, independence, and a woman reclaiming her own story on her own terms.

With Diana's legacy continuing to captivate audiences nearly three decades after her death in 1997, the auction is expected to attract fierce bidding from private collectors, museums, and institutions keen to preserve a tangible piece of her history.

High Expectations for a Record Bid

While specific pre-sale estimates have not yet been widely confirmed, experts anticipate the garment will command a significant sum given its extraordinary cultural weight and provenance. Items connected to Princess Diana have consistently achieved remarkable prices at auction over the years, reflecting the enduring global fascination with her life and legacy.

The auction represents a rare opportunity for the public and private collectors alike to acquire a garment that transcends fashion — one that captured a singular moment of quiet defiance by one of the world's most beloved public figures.

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