Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Gives Statement to FCID Over Controversial MiG Aircraft Deal

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has concluded his appearance before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), having submitted a formal statement in connection with the long-standing investigation into the controversial MiG aircraft procurement deal.

Former Defence Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Arms Deal

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Secretary to the Ministry of Defence during the tenure of his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, left the FCID premises after providing investigators with his account of the contentious military aircraft purchase.

The MiG deal has remained a subject of significant political and legal debate in Sri Lanka for years, with allegations surrounding financial irregularities in the acquisition of MiG fighter jets for the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Ongoing Investigation Into Financial Irregularities

The FCID, which was established to probe high-profile financial crimes and corruption-related matters, has been conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the aircraft deal, including questions over pricing, commissions, and the procurement process followed at the time.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa's appearance before the division marks a notable development in an investigation that has drawn considerable public and political attention over the years.

Further details regarding the content of the statement provided to investigators have not yet been made public, as the inquiry remains ongoing.

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