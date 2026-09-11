Sri Lanka Police Unveils Mobile App with SOS Button to Boost Emergency Response

Sri Lanka Police has taken a significant step towards modernising its emergency response capabilities with the launch of a new mobile application that includes a dedicated SOS feature, allowing members of the public to alert officers rapidly during critical situations.

A New Tool for Public Safety

The newly introduced app is designed to bridge the gap between citizens and law enforcement by enabling faster communication during emergencies. At the heart of the application is an SOS emergency button, which, when activated, is intended to immediately notify the nearest police units, potentially cutting down precious response times.

The move reflects a growing push within the Sri Lanka Police to embrace digital tools as part of a broader effort to strengthen public safety infrastructure across the island.

Why This Matters

For ordinary Sri Lankans, quick access to police assistance during an emergency has long been a concern, particularly in areas where traditional communication channels may be unreliable or slow. The mobile application aims to address this gap by placing a direct line to emergency services in the palm of every smartphone user's hand.

The app features a one-touch SOS emergency alert button

Alerts are designed to reach police rapidly upon activation

The initiative forms part of Sri Lanka Police's wider digital modernisation drive

Looking Ahead

The introduction of this application signals a welcome shift in how Sri Lanka Police engages with the communities it serves. If rolled out effectively and adopted widely, the app could prove to be a valuable resource for citizens facing emergencies, reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement's ability to respond swiftly when it matters most.

Further details regarding the app's availability on major platforms and its full range of features are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Police in due course.

Related Video