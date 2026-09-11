Sri Lanka Eyes Major Renewable Energy Expansion With 2,700 MW Target by 2029

Island Nation Sets Ambitious Green Energy Goals

Sri Lanka is set to significantly expand its renewable energy capacity, with plans to add 2,700 megawatts (MW) of clean power generation to the national grid by 2029, signalling a major shift in the country's long-term energy strategy.

A Bold Step Toward Energy Independence

The planned addition represents a substantial boost to Sri Lanka's existing power infrastructure, as authorities push to reduce the island's dependence on costly fossil fuel imports and move toward a more sustainable and self-sufficient energy future.

The expansion is expected to draw on a mix of renewable sources, including solar and wind energy, which have seen growing interest and investment across the South Asian region in recent years.

Economic and Environmental Implications

For a country that has experienced severe economic strain in part due to high energy import costs, accelerating the transition to domestically generated renewable power could deliver meaningful relief to both the national budget and everyday consumers.

Reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels

Lower long-term electricity generation costs

Contribution to global climate commitments

Potential for new investment and employment in the energy sector

Looking Ahead

If achieved on schedule, the 2,700 MW renewable addition by 2029 would mark one of the most significant transformations in Sri Lanka's energy landscape in decades, positioning the country as a more resilient and environmentally responsible economy in the years ahead.

Sri Lanka's push toward renewable energy reflects a broader recognition that sustainable power generation is not just an environmental priority, but an economic necessity for the nation's recovery and growth.

Related Video