Deputy Minister Defends Physical Contact With Students, Dismisses 'Bad Touch' Allegations

Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply T.B. Sarath has broken his silence over a wave of public criticism directed at him following the circulation of photographs that appeared to show him making physical contact with schoolchildren during an official event.

Deputy Minister Explains His Actions

The images sparked widespread concern on social media, with many critics labelling the contact as inappropriate and raising child protection concerns. However, Deputy Minister Sarath has firmly rejected these characterisations, offering his own account of what took place during the encounter.

According to the Deputy Minister, the physical contact shown in the photographs was nothing more than a gesture of encouragement toward the children, whom he says were bowing in his presence out of respect.

"I was holding their hands and telling them not to bow," the Deputy Minister stated, insisting that his intention was to discourage the children from showing deference rather than to engage in any form of inappropriate conduct.

Public Reaction and Child Protection Concerns

The controversy reflects growing public awareness in Sri Lanka around child safety and the concept of appropriate versus inappropriate physical contact — commonly referred to in child welfare education as "good touch" and "bad touch." Critics who shared the photographs online argued that public officials must be especially mindful of boundaries when interacting with minors at official functions.

Despite the backlash, the Deputy Minister maintained that his actions were entirely wholesome and that the criticism was an unfair misrepresentation of a genuine moment of warmth toward the children involved.

Broader Conversation on Child Safety

The incident has reignited discussions among child rights advocates in Sri Lanka about the importance of setting clear standards of conduct for public figures when engaging with children at state-sponsored or school-related events. Advocacy groups have long pushed for greater awareness among politicians and officials regarding child protection protocols during public appearances.

As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged in connection with the photographs, and the Deputy Minister continues to serve in his ministerial capacity. The matter, however, remains a topic of active public debate across social media platforms.

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