India Pledges Support to Build Artificial Intelligence Capabilities Within Sri Lanka Army

Strategic Defence Partnership Deepens Between Colombo and New Delhi

India has agreed to extend its support to the Sri Lanka Army in developing artificial intelligence capabilities, marking a significant step forward in the growing defence and technology partnership between the two neighbouring nations.

The commitment reflects India's broader strategic interest in strengthening bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, particularly in the domain of modern military technology. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape defence operations globally, Sri Lanka's armed forces stand to benefit considerably from India's growing expertise in the field.

A New Dimension to Regional Defence Cooperation

The move signals a deepening of the longstanding military relationship between New Delhi and Colombo, which has historically encompassed training programmes, equipment transfers, and joint exercises. The addition of AI-focused collaboration represents a forward-looking dimension to this partnership, aligning the Sri Lanka Army with emerging technological trends in defence.

Artificial intelligence applications in the military sphere range from intelligence gathering and surveillance to logistics, cybersecurity, and decision-support systems. By gaining access to Indian expertise and resources in this area, the Sri Lanka Army would be positioned to modernise key operational functions.

Growing Importance of Tech-Driven Military Readiness

Defence analysts have noted that nations across South Asia are increasingly prioritising technology-driven approaches to national security. India, which has made substantial investments in military AI research and development, is well placed to serve as a knowledge partner for smaller regional allies such as Sri Lanka.

This development is expected to be welcomed by defence officials in Colombo, who have been keen to enhance the army's capabilities through international cooperation while managing fiscal constraints faced by the country in recent years.

Further details regarding the scope, timeline, and specific areas of AI development covered under this initiative are yet to be officially announced by either government.

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