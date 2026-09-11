Tangalle High Court Grants Bail to Sampath Manamperi in Live Grenade Possession Case

The Tangalle High Court granted bail on Friday to Sampath Manamperi, who had been held on remand in connection with allegations of possessing a live grenade, court officials confirmed.

Manamperi, who had remained in custody while the case proceeded through the courts, was released following the bail ruling handed down by the Tangalle High Court bench on the 11th of this month.

The case drew considerable public attention given the serious nature of the charges, as the alleged possession of a live grenade raises significant concerns surrounding public safety and the illegal circulation of explosive devices in the region.

Background to the Case

Manamperi had been remanded by authorities following his arrest on suspicion of being in unlawful possession of the live grenade. Charges of this nature fall under Sri Lanka's stringent laws governing the illegal handling of weapons and explosive materials, which carry severe penalties upon conviction.

While bail has now been granted, legal proceedings in the matter are expected to continue before the Tangalle High Court in the coming weeks.

Court authorities have not yet disclosed the specific bail conditions imposed on the accused. It is understood that Manamperi will be required to comply with standard judicial requirements while remaining available to appear before the court as the case moves forward.

Legal Process Continues

The granting of bail does not indicate any conclusion to the case, and Manamperi is expected to face further hearings as the prosecution presents its case. Sri Lankan law permits bail in high court proceedings at the discretion of the presiding judge, taking into account factors such as flight risk, the gravity of the alleged offence, and the strength of evidence presented.

Further updates on the case are expected as the Tangalle High Court schedules subsequent hearings in the matter.

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