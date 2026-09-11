Sri Lanka Plans Import Concessions for Batteries to Accelerate Renewable Energy Transition

Government Eyes Tax Relief on Battery Imports to Drive Clean Energy Goals

Sri Lanka is moving to introduce a series of concessions on the importation of batteries as part of a broader national push to expand renewable energy capacity across the island, according to reports from local industry sources.

The proposed measures are expected to reduce the financial burden on businesses and individuals seeking to invest in energy storage solutions, a critical component in scaling up solar and other renewable energy systems throughout the country.

Why Energy Storage Matters

Battery storage technology plays a pivotal role in making renewable energy more reliable and accessible. Without adequate storage capacity, solar and wind power generation remains intermittent, limiting its practical value for households and industries alike.

Sri Lanka has been working to diversify its energy mix following the devastating economic crisis of 2022, which exposed the country's heavy dependence on costly fossil fuel imports and led to prolonged power cuts that severely disrupted daily life and commerce.

What the Concessions Could Mean

By lowering import duties or offering other fiscal relief on batteries, the government aims to:

Make energy storage solutions more affordable for ordinary Sri Lankans

Encourage greater uptake of rooftop solar installations paired with battery backup systems

Attract investment into the local renewable energy sector

Reduce long-term dependence on imported fossil fuels, easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves

Broader Renewable Energy Ambitions

Sri Lanka has set ambitious targets to significantly increase the share of renewables in its national electricity grid in the coming years. The Ceylon Electricity Board and relevant government ministries have been exploring multiple policy interventions to meet these goals, with battery import concessions forming one piece of a larger strategic puzzle.

Industry stakeholders and clean energy advocates have long called for such measures, arguing that high import taxes on batteries have been a significant obstacle to wider adoption of solar power systems, particularly among middle and lower-income households.

Reducing barriers to battery imports is widely seen as one of the most practical steps the government can take to put renewable energy within reach of more Sri Lankans.

Further details on the specific nature and scope of the concessions are expected to be announced in due course, as the government works to finalise the policy framework surrounding the initiative.

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