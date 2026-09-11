Israel Job Dream Turns Sour for Hundreds of Sri Lankan Workers Amid War and Broken Promises

What was once marketed as a golden employment opportunity in Israel has rapidly unravelled into a distressing ordeal for scores of Sri Lankan migrant workers, raising serious questions about the recruitment process, worker safety, and government oversight in the midst of an ongoing conflict.

A Promising Opportunity Gone Wrong

Hundreds of Sri Lankan workers, many from economically vulnerable households, were recruited to work in Israel — primarily in the caregiving and construction sectors — with the promise of high wages and a better future. For families burdened by debt and struggling in the aftermath of Sri Lanka's economic crisis, the offer seemed like a lifeline. However, the reality awaiting many of these workers upon arrival has proven to be starkly different from what was advertised.

Conflict Casts a Dark Shadow

The escalating conflict in the region has dramatically worsened conditions for Sri Lankan workers already on the ground. Many have found themselves stranded in dangerous environments, unable to work, unable to return home, and in some cases, cut off from the employers who recruited them. The psychological and financial toll on these individuals and their families back home has been severe.

Some workers have reported being left without adequate shelter, food, or support, while others have described situations where their contracts were effectively rendered meaningless by the deteriorating security situation. Communication with loved ones in Sri Lanka has in several instances been difficult, adding to the anguish of families anxiously waiting for news.

Questions Over Recruitment Practices

The manner in which workers were recruited has come under increasing scrutiny. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that some recruitment agents may have downplayed or entirely concealed the risks associated with working in a conflict zone. Workers claim they were not provided with adequate information about the security situation before signing contracts and paying recruitment fees — fees that in some cases amounted to several hundred thousand rupees.

Many workers paid substantial sums to private recruitment agencies before departure.

Some allege their contracts did not reflect the conditions they actually faced upon arrival.

Several individuals have reported being placed in roles or locations entirely different from those originally agreed upon.

Families Left in Limbo

Back in Sri Lanka, the families of affected workers describe a waking nightmare. Having invested their savings — and in many cases taken out loans — to fund their relatives' overseas employment, they now face the double burden of mounting debt and paralysing uncertainty about their loved ones' wellbeing.

Many of these families mortgaged their land and borrowed from moneylenders trusting that Israel would be the answer to their financial struggles. Now they do not know whether to grieve or to keep hoping.

Government Response Under Scrutiny

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and relevant government ministries are facing mounting pressure to intervene decisively. Critics argue that regulatory failures allowed workers to be placed in a high-risk destination without sufficient safeguards, and that the government's response to the unfolding crisis has been insufficiently swift or transparent.

Calls have grown louder for the immediate repatriation of workers who wish to return, a thorough investigation into recruitment agencies involved, and compensation mechanisms for those who suffered losses. Civil society groups and opposition politicians have also urged that Sri Lanka's approved destination policy for migrant workers be urgently reviewed in light of ongoing global conflicts.

A Broader Warning

This episode serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers who seek better lives abroad. Experts in labour migration have long warned that inadequate pre-departure briefings, weak contract enforcement, and insufficient monitoring of foreign employment agencies create fertile ground for exploitation — particularly when workers are desperate and recruiters are unscrupulous.

For many Sri Lankan families, the Israel dream has not delivered prosperity. Instead, it has delivered anxiety, financial ruin, and unanswered questions — a cautionary tale that demands urgent policy reform to protect future workers from suffering the same fate.