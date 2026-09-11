World Pauses to Remember Nearly 3,000 Lives Lost as 9/11 Marks 25 Years

Memorial services are being held across the United States today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, one of the deadliest and most defining moments in modern history.

A Day That Changed the World

On the morning of 11 September 2001, coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by hijackers claimed the lives of 2,977 people and left the world in a state of profound shock. Two commercial aircraft were deliberately flown into the iconic Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing both structures to collapse within hours. A third hijacked plane struck the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, while a fourth aircraft came down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers reportedly attempted to overpower the hijackers.

Solemn Ceremonies Mark the Milestone

Gatherings and remembrance ceremonies are taking place at key sites associated with the tragedy, including the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, where the names of the victims are read aloud each year as a central act of remembrance. Families of those who perished, survivors, first responders, and dignitaries are expected to attend the solemn events.

The anniversary holds particular weight this year, as the quarter-century milestone prompts reflection not only on the lives lost but also on the sweeping geopolitical, security, and social changes that followed the attacks.

A Global Impact Still Felt Today

The events of 9/11 triggered a fundamental shift in international relations, leading to the United States-led war in Afghanistan, sweeping changes to global aviation security, and a renewed worldwide focus on counter-terrorism. Countries across the globe, including Sri Lanka, strengthened their own security frameworks in the years that followed.

Twenty-five years on, the attacks remain a watershed moment — a reminder of human vulnerability and, equally, of resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.

Among the nearly 3,000 people killed were citizens from over 90 countries, underscoring the universal dimensions of the tragedy.

As services conclude today, the enduring message from those who gather is one of remembrance, unity, and a commitment to ensuring such devastation is never repeated.

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