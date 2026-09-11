SJB Engages Free Operations Centre in Bid to Strengthen Opposition Unity

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has held discussions with representatives of the Free Operations Centre, with talks centred on fostering greater unity among opposition forces and advancing conversations around the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The meeting, which took place at the SJB's party headquarters, brought together senior figures from both sides to explore common ground on key political matters currently shaping Sri Lanka's opposition landscape.

Push for Opposition Solidarity

The talks signal a renewed effort by the SJB to consolidate opposition ranks at a time when political realignments continue to define the country's parliamentary dynamics. Discussions around the 22nd Amendment have remained a point of significant interest among opposition parties seeking constitutional reform.

The 22nd Amendment, which has been a subject of ongoing political debate, was a central agenda item during the dialogue, with both parties understood to have exchanged views on its implications and the broader reform agenda facing Sri Lanka.

A Moment for Opposition Coordination

The SJB's outreach to the Free Operations Centre reflects the party's continued efforts to build bridges across the opposition spectrum. Political analysts have noted that such consultations are critical in determining how effectively opposition parties can present a unified front on matters of national importance.

Further details on the outcomes of the discussions and any joint positions reached are expected to be communicated by the respective parties in the coming days.

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