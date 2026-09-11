Sri Lanka to Slash School Bag Weights From 2027 Under New Education Reforms

Sri Lankan schoolchildren may soon be spared the burden of carrying heavy bags to school, with the government announcing plans to significantly reduce bag weight as part of sweeping education reforms set to take effect from 2027.

Module-Based Learning at the Heart of the Change

Prime Minister announced that the initiative will be driven by a shift to a module-based curriculum, which is expected to reduce the volume of textbooks and learning materials students are required to carry on a daily basis. The new approach aims to restructure how content is delivered to students, moving away from the traditional model that has long seen children lugging oversized bags filled with multiple heavy textbooks.

The announcement has been welcomed by parents, teachers, and child health advocates across the country, many of whom have long raised concerns about the physical strain placed on young students.

Health Concerns Drive the Push for Reform

Medical professionals and education experts have repeatedly warned that excessively heavy school bags can lead to posture problems, back pain, and musculoskeletal issues in children, particularly those in primary and junior secondary grades. The reform is seen as a positive step toward addressing these long-standing health concerns.

The changes are expected to be implemented from the year 2027.

A module-based learning system will replace the current textbook-heavy curriculum model.

The reforms are part of a broader overhaul of Sri Lanka's national education system.

Broader Education Overhaul Underway

The bag weight reduction forms just one component of a wider set of education reforms being pursued by the current administration. The government has indicated that modernising the national curriculum and improving the overall learning experience for Sri Lankan students remain key policy priorities.

The weight of schoolchildren's bags is expected to be significantly reduced under Sri Lanka's new education reforms, with a module-based approach central to achieving that goal.

Further details on the implementation framework, including how the module-based system will be rolled out across schools island-wide, are expected to be announced in the coming months as the 2027 target date approaches.