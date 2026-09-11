Dialog Axiata Brings Next-Gen Connectivity to Sri Lanka with 5G Ultra MiFi Device

Dialog Axiata Unveils Cutting-Edge 5G Ultra MiFi in Sri Lanka

Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's leading telecommunications provider, has taken a significant step forward in the country's digital transformation journey by launching its new 5G Ultra MiFi device, featuring eSIM technology and Wi-Fi 6 support.

What the New Device Offers

The newly introduced 5G Ultra MiFi represents a major leap in portable internet connectivity for Sri Lankan consumers and businesses alike. The device combines several advanced technologies into a single compact unit, designed to deliver faster, more reliable wireless broadband access.

5G connectivity for significantly faster data speeds compared to previous generations

eSIM support, eliminating the need for a traditional physical SIM card

Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, enabling improved performance across multiple connected devices simultaneously

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Digital Landscape

The launch underscores Dialog Axiata's continued commitment to expanding advanced telecommunications infrastructure across Sri Lanka. As demand for high-speed internet connectivity grows among households, remote workers, and enterprises, the 5G Ultra MiFi is positioned as a versatile solution capable of meeting modern data requirements.

Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of wireless networking standard, is particularly notable for its ability to handle dense environments with numerous connected devices, making it well suited for both home and office use. Combined with 5G speeds, users can expect a substantially improved browsing, streaming, and productivity experience.

eSIM Technology Adds Flexibility

The inclusion of eSIM technology is another forward-looking feature, allowing users to manage their connectivity digitally without the constraints of a physical SIM card. This capability simplifies the process of switching plans or managing multiple connections, offering greater convenience for both individual and corporate users.

Dialog Axiata's latest offering signals a broader push by the telecommunications sector to modernise Sri Lanka's connectivity ecosystem, as the nation works toward greater digital inclusion and technological advancement in the years ahead.