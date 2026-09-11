Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq Summoned by Pakistan Cybercrime Investigators Amid England Tour Fallout

Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have been questioned by the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, as the consequences of Pakistan's dismal Test series in England continue to reverberate through the country's cricketing establishment.

Players Called In for Questioning

The two senior batters were among a group of seven Pakistan players recently dropped from the national squad following the team's disappointing campaign in England. Their appearance before the NCCIA marks a significant escalation in the scrutiny facing Pakistani cricketers in the wake of the tour's poor results.

Cybercrime Agency Steps In

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency, which operates under Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency framework, summoned the players as part of an ongoing inquiry. While the precise nature of the investigation has not been fully disclosed, the involvement of a cybercrime body suggests the probe may be linked to online activity or communications connected to the players during or after the England tour.

Turbulent Aftermath of England Tour

Pakistan's Test tour of England proved deeply troubling for the team, triggering a wide-ranging review of player performance and conduct. The decision to drop seven members of the squad sent shockwaves through Pakistani cricket, and the NCCIA questioning of Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq indicates that scrutiny of the tour's fallout extends well beyond the cricket pitch.

Both players are prominent figures in Pakistan cricket, with Rizwan having served as Test captain and Imam-ul-Haq establishing himself as a regular opener at the highest level. Their questioning by investigators is expected to draw considerable attention from cricket fans and administrators across the country.

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