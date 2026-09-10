Former Air Force Chief Roshan Goonetileke Summoned Before Financial Crimes Investigators

Retired Air Chief Marshal Roshan Goonetileke, who previously served as Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, presented himself before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on Monday for questioning in connection with an ongoing financial investigation.

High-Profile Appearance Before Investigators

The former Air Force chief's appearance before the FCID marks a significant development in what is expected to be a closely watched probe involving a senior military figure. The FCID, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police and is mandated to investigate large-scale financial offences, summoned Goonetileke as part of its inquiry proceedings.

Goonetileke, who held one of the most senior positions within the country's armed forces during his tenure as Air Force Commander, arrived at the FCID offices to cooperate with investigators on the day in question.

FCID's Mandate and Ongoing Investigations

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division has been at the forefront of probing alleged financial irregularities and corruption involving both civilian and military officials in recent years. The division has the authority to investigate matters relating to misappropriation of public funds, fraud, and other financial crimes.

Further details regarding the precise nature of the allegations or the specific scope of the investigation into the former Air Force Commander have not yet been officially disclosed by authorities.

This development is expected to attract considerable public attention given Goonetileke's prominent military background and the seniority of the position he once held within Sri Lanka's defence establishment.

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