Hand Grenade Hurled at Residential Property in Colombo's Kohuwala Area

A hand grenade attack targeting a private residence in the Kohuwala area of Colombo has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, raising serious concerns about public safety in one of the capital's suburban districts.

Attack Strikes Residential Property

Unidentified individuals carried out the brazen assault by hurling a hand grenade at a house in Kohuwala, an incident that has prompted immediate attention from law enforcement authorities. The attack is the latest in a series of grenade-related incidents that have periodically alarmed residents across the Western Province.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, with officers deployed to the scene to gather evidence and question witnesses in the vicinity.

Community on Edge

Residents in the Kohuwala area expressed alarm following the incident, with many calling on authorities to intensify security patrols in the neighbourhood. The use of military-grade weaponry in a civilian residential setting has drawn sharp concern from both locals and community leaders.

Sri Lanka has seen a number of grenade attacks in recent years, often linked to criminal disputes or targeted intimidation, though the precise motive behind this latest incident remains under active investigation.

Investigation Underway

Police are currently pursuing several lines of inquiry as they work to identify and apprehend those responsible. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the attack to come forward and assist investigators in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.