Economists Warn Sri Lanka Against Switching to IMF Stand-By Arrangement Amid Looming Repayment Crunch

Caution Over Proposed IMF Programme Change

Sri Lanka is being urged to exercise extreme caution before considering any switch from its current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement with the International Monetary Fund to a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), with analysts warning that such a move could place the country under severe financial strain during a critical repayment window between 2028 and 2032.

The Repayment Challenge Ahead

The period from 2028 to 2032 represents one of the most demanding stretches in Sri Lanka's debt repayment calendar. During these years, the country will be required to meet significant obligations to the IMF, and any restructuring of the current programme arrangement could alter repayment timelines and conditions in ways that may not be favourable to the island nation's still-fragile economic recovery.

Under a Stand-By Arrangement, repayment periods are typically shorter than those attached to an Extended Fund Facility, which is specifically designed to support countries undertaking deep structural economic reforms over a longer horizon. Critics of a potential SBA switch argue that compressing repayment schedules could undermine the fiscal breathing room Sri Lanka has carefully carved out since entering its current IMF programme.

Why the Warning Matters

Sri Lanka entered its EFF programme with the IMF following the catastrophic economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its external debt for the first time in its post-independence history. The programme has been central to restoring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding foreign reserves, and regaining the confidence of international creditors and investors.

Switching to an SBA at this stage, experts caution, could signal to markets and creditors that Sri Lanka is moving away from the structural reform commitments embedded in the EFF, potentially rattling investor confidence at a time when the country can least afford uncertainty.

Structural Reforms at Stake

A key concern raised by analysts is that the EFF's longer programme duration is tied directly to Sri Lanka's ongoing structural adjustment agenda, which includes reforms to state-owned enterprises, revenue administration, and public financial management. An SBA, by contrast, is traditionally a shorter-term instrument aimed at addressing balance-of-payments difficulties rather than deep structural transformation.

EFF arrangements typically run for three to four years with longer repayment windows

SBA repayments are generally required within three and a quarter to five years

Sri Lanka's peak external repayment obligations fall squarely within the 2028–2032 period

Calls for Fiscal Discipline

Those monitoring Sri Lanka's economic trajectory are calling on policymakers to remain firmly committed to the existing programme framework and to resist any political pressure that might prompt a premature programme switch. Maintaining the EFF, they argue, is not merely a technical financial decision but a signal of Sri Lanka's long-term commitment to sustainable economic governance.

Any move to switch the current arrangement must be weighed carefully against the very real risk of tightening repayment pressures at a time when Sri Lanka's debt sustainability remains delicate.

As the government continues to navigate post-crisis recovery, the message from financial observers is clear: programme discipline and long-term planning must take precedence over short-term considerations, particularly with a demanding debt repayment cycle on the horizon.