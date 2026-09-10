Showers Expected Across Several Provinces in Sri Lanka Today

Residents in several parts of Sri Lanka should prepare for wet weather today, with the Department of Meteorology forecasting multiple spells of rain across a number of provinces and districts.

Areas Expected to Receive Rain

Showers are anticipated to occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, along with several other key districts across the island. The affected areas include:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Matara District

What to Expect

Forecasters indicate that the rainfall will come in several spells throughout the day rather than as continuous or sustained downpours. Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those who travel or work outdoors.

People living in low-lying or flood-prone areas within these provinces and districts are encouraged to remain vigilant and monitor any updates issued by the relevant authorities.

Those in the affected areas are urged to carry rain gear and exercise caution on roads, as wet conditions may reduce visibility and increase the risk of accidents.

The public is advised to stay updated through official weather advisories for the latest forecasts and any changes to expected conditions throughout the day.

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