Met Department Forecasts Heavy Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Several Key Districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 10 September 2026, warning residents across several parts of the island to expect multiple spells of rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several spells of showers are expected to affect the following areas:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Matara District

Thundershowers Also Possible

In addition to general rainfall, the meteorological authorities have indicated that showers or thundershowers may also occur in parts of the country, urging the public to remain cautious throughout the day.

Residents in the listed provinces and districts are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the Department of Meteorology and to take necessary precautions, particularly those in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

The forecast was officially issued by the Department of Meteorology at 5.30 a.m. on 10 September 2026.

Related Video