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Met Department Forecasts Heavy Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Several Key Districts

10 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Met Department Forecasts Heavy Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and Several Key Districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 10 September 2026, warning residents across several parts of the island to expect multiple spells of rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several spells of showers are expected to affect the following areas:

  • Western Province
  • Sabaragamuwa Province
  • Kandy District
  • Nuwara-Eliya District
  • Galle District
  • Matara District

Thundershowers Also Possible

In addition to general rainfall, the meteorological authorities have indicated that showers or thundershowers may also occur in parts of the country, urging the public to remain cautious throughout the day.

Residents in the listed provinces and districts are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the Department of Meteorology and to take necessary precautions, particularly those in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

The forecast was officially issued by the Department of Meteorology at 5.30 a.m. on 10 September 2026.

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N
Nadeesha Kumari 10 Sep 2026

every time they forecast rain Colombo gets nothing, tired of this

C
Chamara Dissanayake 10 Sep 2026

true men, yesterday they said heavy showers, not even a drop here

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