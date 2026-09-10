Colombo High Court Files Indictments Against Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake Over Gold-Plated Firearm

The Colombo High Court has filed formal indictments against former Minister Duminda Dissanayake and a woman accomplice in connection with the discovery of a gold-plated firearm, marking a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention in Sri Lanka.

Indictments Filed in Colombo High Court

Legal proceedings have taken a decisive step forward as the Colombo High Court moved to formally indict the former minister alongside a female co-accused. The charges stem from the uncovering of a gold-plated firearm, an unusual and high-profile discovery that raised serious questions about the possession and handling of the weapon.

Duminda Dissanayake, who previously served in a ministerial capacity, now faces the full weight of the judicial process as the indictments mark the transition of the matter into a formal trial stage at the High Court.

Background to the Case

The case attracted widespread attention given the distinctive nature of the firearm at the centre of the allegations. Investigators had previously linked both accused individuals to the weapon following its discovery, leading to the legal proceedings that have now culminated in these indictments.

The filing of indictments at the High Court level signals that prosecutors are confident in advancing the case to trial, where both the former minister and the woman named as co-accused will be required to answer the charges brought against them.

Significance of the Development

The indictment of a former minister in Sri Lanka carries significant legal and political weight, reinforcing the role of the judiciary in holding public figures accountable regardless of their prior positions of authority.

Legal observers note that the case will now proceed through the established court process, with both accused expected to enter pleas and face a full hearing of the evidence against them. The Sri Lankan public and legal community will be watching closely as proceedings unfold in the weeks ahead.

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