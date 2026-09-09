Three-Wheeler Driver Shot at in Moratuwa Armed Attack

A three-wheeler driver came under fire in Moratuwa this evening when two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at him in the Rawathawatte area, according to initial reports reaching authorities.

Attack Carried Out by Motorcycle-Borne Gunmen

The shooting took place in the Rawathawatte locality of Moratuwa, a densely populated coastal town in the Western Province. Two unidentified suspects, travelling together on a motorbike, targeted the three-wheeler driver in what appears to have been a deliberate attack.

Details surrounding the motive behind the shooting remain unclear at this stage, and police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Incident Raises Fresh Concerns Over Urban Gun Violence

The attack is the latest in a series of firearm-related incidents reported across the Western Province in recent months, raising growing concerns among residents and law enforcement officials about the circulation of illegal weapons and targeted violence in suburban communities.

Local police have launched an investigation and are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.