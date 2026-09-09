Kamindu Mendis Loses Sri Lanka Vice-Captaincy After Just Three Months in Role

Sri Lanka middle-order batsman Kamindu Mendis has been stripped of the Test vice-captaincy barely three months after being handed the role, raising questions within cricketing circles about the decision-making process at Sri Lanka Cricket.

A Brief Tenure at the Top

Mendis was appointed as vice-captain of the Sri Lanka Test side with considerable fanfare, seen as a reward for his outstanding batting performances and viewed as a signal that selectors were investing in the future leadership of the national team. However, the tenure proved to be remarkably short-lived, lasting only around three months before the position was taken away.

Reasons Behind the Decision

While Sri Lanka Cricket has not issued a detailed public explanation for the removal, the decision is believed to be linked to a combination of factors including team restructuring considerations and tactical decisions made by the national selection committee. Such mid-cycle changes in leadership appointments have historically caused uncertainty within the dressing room and among the cricketing public.

Questions Over Consistency in Selection Policy

The development has once again brought scrutiny upon the consistency of Sri Lanka Cricket's administrative and selection policies. Critics argue that frequent changes in leadership roles can disrupt team cohesion and undermine player confidence, particularly when a cricketer of Mendis's calibre is involved.

Kamindu Mendis was appointed Test vice-captain approximately three months ago

Sri Lanka Cricket has not provided a detailed public statement on the removal

The move has prompted debate among fans and former players regarding selection stability

What This Means for Mendis

Despite losing the vice-captaincy, Mendis remains a central figure in Sri Lanka's Test batting lineup and is expected to continue featuring prominently for the side. His performances with the bat have been among the most impressive of any Sri Lankan player in recent Test cricket, and selectors are unlikely to overlook his value as a specialist batsman.

The removal of a vice-captain within three months of appointment inevitably raises legitimate questions about planning and stability at the highest level of Sri Lankan cricket administration.

Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to confirm who, if anyone, will be elevated to fill the vice-captaincy role going forward, leaving the team's leadership structure temporarily unclear ahead of upcoming international commitments.

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