Stranded at the Border: Importers Demand Release of Nearly 1,000 Vehicles Caught in LC Dispute

Importers caught up in a protracted dispute over cross-border Letters of Credit (LCs) are urgently calling for the release of nearly 1,000 vehicles that remain held up as a result of the ongoing standoff, adding fresh pressure on authorities to find a swift resolution.

A Crisis Mounting for Affected Importers

The dispute, which centres on vehicles brought into Sri Lanka through cross-border LC arrangements, has left a significant number of importers in financial limbo. With close to 1,000 vehicles unable to be released, businesses are facing mounting losses and growing frustration over the lack of a clear path forward.

Importers have stressed that the prolonged delay is not only hurting their livelihoods but also affecting downstream businesses and consumers who have been waiting on vehicle deliveries. Many of those affected say they have already fulfilled their financial obligations and are struggling to understand why their goods remain inaccessible.

What Are Cross-Border Letters of Credit?

A Letter of Credit is a financial instrument issued by a bank that guarantees payment to a seller once certain conditions are met. In cross-border LC transactions, vehicles are typically imported and financed through banking channels that span multiple countries. Disputes can arise when there are discrepancies in documentation, payment processing, or regulatory compliance across the involved jurisdictions.

Calls for Government Intervention

Affected importers have directed their appeals toward relevant government authorities and regulatory bodies, urging them to step in and facilitate the release of the held vehicles as a matter of priority. They argue that the longer the situation drags on, the greater the financial damage being inflicted on an already vulnerable import sector.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles remain unreleased due to the LC dispute

Importers say they have met their financial commitments and demand immediate action

The standoff is creating a ripple effect across related businesses and consumers

Calls have been made for government and banking authorities to intervene urgently

Importers have emphasised that a prolonged delay without resolution is unsustainable, and that swift action is needed to prevent further economic harm to those caught in the middle of the dispute.

Broader Impact on Sri Lanka's Import Sector

Sri Lanka's vehicle import industry has already endured several difficult years, having navigated import restrictions introduced during the country's economic crisis. The emergence of this new dispute over cross-border LCs threatens to compound existing challenges, raising concerns about investor and business confidence in the sector's regulatory environment.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal public response outlining the steps being taken to resolve the matter. Importers say they remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly, but warn that patience is wearing thin as financial pressures continue to mount.