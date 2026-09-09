Parliament Abolishes Chief of Defence Staff Post with Passage of Repeal Bill

Sri Lanka's Parliament has taken a significant step in reshaping the country's military command structure, passing the Chief of Defence Staff (Repeal) Bill without any amendments, effectively abolishing the post of Chief of Defence Staff.

Bill Passes Unopposed

The legislation was passed by Parliament without modification, signalling broad political consensus around the decision to dismantle the top defence coordination role. The bill's passage marks a formal end to the position, which had served as the highest-ranking joint military post overseeing the country's armed forces.

A Structural Shift in Defence Leadership

The abolition of the Chief of Defence Staff post represents a notable restructuring of Sri Lanka's defence establishment. The role had been created to provide unified strategic leadership across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, but lawmakers have now determined that the position is no longer necessary within the current military framework.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for how Sri Lanka's tri-forces are coordinated at the highest levels of command, with responsibility likely reverting to the individual service commanders and the Ministry of Defence.

Parliamentary Decision Draws Attention

The smooth passage of the bill without amendments reflects the government's firm intent to follow through on this structural change. Defence analysts and military observers are expected to closely watch how the armed forces adapt their command and coordination mechanisms in the wake of this legislative development.

Further details regarding transitional arrangements and the redistribution of responsibilities formerly held by the Chief of Defence Staff are yet to be officially announced by the relevant authorities.