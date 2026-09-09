Sri Lanka Cricket Faces Staggering Rs 180 Crore Loss as ICC Strips Women's Champions Trophy Hosting Rights

A Costly Blow for Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing a massive financial setback after the International Cricket Council (ICC) stripped the island nation of its hosting rights for the Women's Champions Trophy, a decision that could cost the organisation more than Rs 180 crore in lost revenue.

What Happened?

The ICC made the decision to remove Sri Lanka as the host of the prestigious women's tournament, dealing a significant blow to both the cricketing body and the country's broader sporting ambitions. The loss of hosting rights means Sri Lanka will forfeit not only the financial gains associated with staging the event but also the wider economic and promotional benefits that accompany a major international cricket tournament.

The Financial Fallout

The projected loss of over Rs 180 crore represents a serious dent in Sri Lanka Cricket's finances at a time when the board is already navigating considerable challenges. Hosting major ICC events typically generates substantial income through:

Ticket sales and gate revenue

Broadcasting and media rights contributions

Sponsorship and commercial partnerships

Tourism and hospitality-related economic activity

A Wider Impact on Sri Lankan Cricket

Beyond the immediate financial implications, losing the tournament is a reputational setback for Sri Lanka Cricket, which had positioned the hosting opportunity as a landmark moment for the development of women's cricket on the island. The decision raises fresh questions about the ICC's confidence in Sri Lanka's administrative and infrastructural readiness to host top-tier international events.

The loss of hosting rights for the Women's Champions Trophy represents one of the most significant financial and reputational blows Sri Lanka Cricket has faced in recent times.

What Comes Next?

It remains to be seen how Sri Lanka Cricket will respond to this development, both in terms of recovering the projected financial losses and in rebuilding its standing with the ICC as a reliable host nation. Stakeholders and cricket fans across the country will be closely watching how the board navigates this difficult period and what steps are taken to ensure Sri Lanka remains a credible contender for future international hosting opportunities.

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