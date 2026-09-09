Premadasa Challenges President Over Premature Comments on 22nd Amendment

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has raised serious questions over remarks made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake regarding the proposed 22nd Constitutional Amendment, challenging how the President could publicly comment on the matter before a formal ruling had been delivered by the Supreme Court.

Opposition Calls Out Presidential Overreach

Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, argued that it was constitutionally and procedurally improper for the President to make public statements about the fate or validity of the 22nd Amendment while the matter remained before the judiciary. The Opposition Leader questioned whether such remarks amounted to an attempt to pre-empt or influence the court's determination.

The criticism underscores growing tensions between the opposition and the Dissanayake administration over what critics describe as a disregard for established democratic and legal norms.

A Question of Judicial Propriety

The 22nd Constitutional Amendment has been a subject of significant political debate in Sri Lanka, with its provisions scrutinised by both lawmakers and the judiciary. Legal observers have noted that any executive commentary on pending constitutional matters carries the risk of being perceived as undue influence on an independent judicial process.

Premadasa's challenge draws attention to the broader principle that all branches of government, including the executive, must respect the boundaries of the judicial process and refrain from making declarations that could be seen as anticipating or directing court outcomes.

Political Implications

The exchange reflects the increasingly combative relationship between the opposition and the ruling National People's Power government. Premadasa and his allies have consistently positioned themselves as guardians of constitutional governance, using parliamentary platforms and public statements to hold the administration accountable.

Premadasa questioned the propriety of the President's public remarks on the amendment ahead of any Supreme Court ruling.

The 22nd Amendment remains a contentious constitutional matter currently under judicial review.

Critics argue that executive commentary on pending court cases risks undermining judicial independence.

Political analysts in Colombo are watching the situation closely, noting that the controversy could further strain relations between the executive and opposition benches at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a delicate period of economic and political recovery.

The question posed by Premadasa strikes at the heart of the separation of powers — a principle that Sri Lanka's constitutional framework is built upon.

As the Supreme Court is yet to deliver its ruling on the matter, all eyes will be on how both the judiciary and the executive handle the political pressure surrounding this critical constitutional question.