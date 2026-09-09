Justice Minister Nanayakkara Dismisses CLA as Unrecognised Private Body in Parliament

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara fired back at the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association (CLA) in Parliament on Wednesday, challenging the organisation's standing and credibility in what amounted to a pointed rebuke of the body's recent actions or statements directed at Sri Lanka.

Minister Questions CLA's Official Status

Addressing Parliament, Minister Nanayakkara made clear that the CLA does not enjoy any formal recognition or registration under the Commonwealth Secretariat. He described the association as nothing more than a fee-charging private body, drawing a sharp distinction between the CLA and officially mandated Commonwealth institutions.

The Justice Minister's remarks appeared designed to undercut any authority the CLA may have sought to exercise or assert in relation to Sri Lankan legal or judicial matters, framing the organisation as one that operates outside the formal structures of the Commonwealth framework.

A Broader Message to Foreign Observers

Nanayakkara's statement signals a firm stance by the government against what it appears to regard as unwarranted interference or commentary from external legal bodies. By highlighting the CLA's status as a privately run, subscription-based association rather than an arm of the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Minister sought to diminish the weight of any positions the organisation may have taken.

The remarks were made during a parliamentary session and are expected to draw further response from legal circles both domestically and internationally.

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