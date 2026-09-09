Sri Lanka Tells UN That 22nd Amendment Aims to Bolster Judicial Independence

The Sri Lankan government has informed the United Nations that a package of judicial reforms, including the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, forms part of a broader national effort to strengthen the independence of the judiciary, clear the mounting backlog of court cases, and build a more robust and effective justice system.

Reforms Presented on an International Stage

Addressing a United Nations forum, government representatives outlined the constitutional and institutional measures being pursued domestically to improve the functioning of Sri Lanka's legal framework. The 22nd Amendment was presented as a cornerstone of these efforts, positioned by the administration as a meaningful step toward insulating the judiciary from political interference and reinforcing the rule of law.

Key Objectives of the Reform Drive

According to the government's submission, the reform agenda is centred around three primary goals:

Strengthening the independence of the judiciary from the executive and legislative branches of government

Addressing the significant backlog of pending cases that has long hampered access to timely justice for Sri Lankan citizens

Developing a more efficient and credible justice system capable of meeting the country's evolving legal demands

Significance for Sri Lanka's Legal Landscape

The move to brief the United Nations signals Colombo's intent to demonstrate accountability on judicial matters before the international community, at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate scrutiny over its human rights record and governance standards.

Judicial independence has long been a point of contention in Sri Lanka, with critics over successive administrations raising concerns about executive overreach into the courts. Proponents of the 22nd Amendment argue that the proposed changes would serve as a constitutional safeguard against such interference, lending greater credibility to the country's legal institutions both at home and abroad.

The government presented the 22nd Amendment as a cornerstone of its commitment to an independent judiciary and a fairer justice system for all Sri Lankans.

Further details on the specific provisions of the amendment and the timeline for its passage through Parliament are expected to be made public as the legislative process advances.