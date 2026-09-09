Sri Lanka Police Launch WhatsApp Video Helpline to Serve Hearing-Impaired Citizens

Sri Lanka Police have announced the launch of a dedicated WhatsApp video call service designed to provide emergency assistance to members of the hearing-impaired community, with the initiative set to take effect from Thursday, 10 July.

A Step Towards Inclusive Policing

The new service will be accessible through the national police emergency number 119, offering a video-based communication channel via WhatsApp that allows deaf and hearing-impaired individuals to reach law enforcement without the barriers posed by conventional voice calls.

This initiative marks a significant step in making emergency services more inclusive and accessible to all Sri Lankans, regardless of physical ability. For the hearing-impaired community, contacting police during an emergency has historically been a challenge, and this new system aims to bridge that critical gap.

How the Service Works

Through the new channel, hearing-impaired individuals will be able to initiate a WhatsApp video call to the 119 helpline, where trained police personnel will be available to communicate using visual means, including sign language support. This allows citizens to report incidents, seek assistance, or relay urgent information in real time.

A Commitment to Community Welfare

The introduction of this service reflects a broader commitment by Sri Lanka Police to modernise their communication infrastructure and ensure that no section of society is left without access to essential public safety services.

Disability rights advocates and community representatives are expected to welcome the development, which acknowledges the everyday challenges faced by the hearing-impaired population when interacting with state institutions.

Members of the hearing-impaired community and their families are encouraged to save the 119 WhatsApp contact in advance so they can access the service swiftly during an emergency.

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