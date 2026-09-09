Sri Lanka Police Confirm Digital Insurance Cards Accepted as Valid Proof of Cover

Sri Lanka Police have issued a timely reminder to motorists across the country that digital motor insurance cards are recognised as legitimate proof of vehicle insurance coverage.

The announcement serves as important clarification for drivers who may be uncertain whether a digital version of their insurance documentation will be accepted during routine traffic checks or inspections carried out by law enforcement officers.

What This Means for Motorists

Vehicle owners are no longer required to carry a physical copy of their motor insurance card when travelling on Sri Lankan roads. A digital version of the insurance card — accessible via a smartphone or other electronic device — is considered equally valid and will be accepted by police officers as sufficient proof of cover.

This development is particularly relevant given the increasing shift towards digital documentation among Sri Lankan motorists and insurance providers in recent years.

A Reminder to Stay Insured

While the police confirmation brings welcome convenience for drivers, authorities continue to stress the importance of maintaining valid motor insurance at all times. Driving without proper insurance coverage remains a punishable offence under Sri Lankan law.

Digital insurance cards displayed on mobile devices are accepted as valid proof of cover.

Motorists should ensure their insurance policy is current and has not lapsed.

Both digital and physical insurance cards carry equal legal standing during police checks.

Motorists are advised to keep their digital insurance documentation readily accessible on their devices to avoid any inconvenience during roadside inspections.

Related Video