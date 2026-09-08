Court Assistant Remanded After Allegedly Taking Rs. 750,000 Bribe to Reduce Sarana Gunawardena's Sentence

A court assistant has been placed in remand custody until September 22 after being accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 750,000 in connection with an alleged attempt to reduce the sentence of controversial figure Sarana Gunawardena.

Accused Remanded Pending Further Inquiry

The suspect, who was employed as a court assistant, was produced before a magistrate following investigations into the bribery allegation. The court ordered that he be held in remand until September 22, when the case is scheduled to be taken up again for further proceedings.

Authorities allege that the accused received the substantial sum of Rs. 750,000 as a corrupt payment intended to facilitate a reduction in the sentence handed down to Sarana Gunawardena, a figure who has attracted significant public attention in Sri Lanka in recent times.

Integrity of the Judiciary Under Scrutiny

The incident has raised serious concerns about corruption within the Sri Lankan judicial system, particularly regarding the vulnerability of court processes to interference by individuals seeking to manipulate legal outcomes.

Such allegations, if proven, would represent a grave breach of public trust and a direct assault on the rule of law, striking at the very institution responsible for upholding justice in the country.

Investigation Ongoing

Investigators are continuing to probe the full circumstances surrounding the alleged bribery, including whether any other individuals may have been involved in facilitating or organising the corrupt transaction.

The case is expected to draw close public and legal scrutiny, given its implications for judicial integrity and the broader fight against corruption in Sri Lanka.