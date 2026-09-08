Sri Lanka Cabinet Set to Form Expert Panel to Review Free Trade Agreements and Pursue New Bilateral Deals

Sri Lanka's Cabinet is preparing to appoint a specialised panel tasked with reviewing the country's existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and exploring opportunities to enter into new bilateral trade deals, in a move aimed at strengthening the island nation's economic position on the global stage.

A Strategic Review of Trade Commitments

The decision signals a renewed focus by the government on reassessing Sri Lanka's current trade architecture, which includes agreements with key partners such as India and Pakistan. Officials believe a thorough review is necessary to determine whether existing arrangements are delivering meaningful economic benefits and to identify areas where improvements or renegotiations may be warranted.

The proposed panel is expected to comprise trade experts, economists, and relevant government officials who will collectively evaluate the performance of existing FTAs and provide recommendations on the country's future trade direction.

Opening Doors to New Partnerships

Beyond reviewing current agreements, the panel will also be mandated to identify and pursue fresh bilateral trade opportunities with countries that could offer Sri Lanka favourable market access, investment inflows, and export growth potential.

This initiative comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Expanding and diversifying trade relationships is widely seen as a key pillar in building a more resilient and export-driven economy.

Broader Economic Significance

Trade analysts have long argued that Sri Lanka has underutilised its strategic geographic position in the Indian Ocean to forge stronger commercial ties with both regional neighbours and global markets. The Cabinet's latest move suggests a recognition that proactive trade diplomacy is essential to long-term economic stability.

The panel will review all existing Free Trade Agreements for effectiveness and relevance.

New bilateral trade deal opportunities will be identified and assessed.

Recommendations from the panel are expected to inform future government trade policy.

Further details regarding the composition of the panel and a timeline for its work are anticipated to be announced following formal Cabinet approval of the proposal.