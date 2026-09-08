Easter Sunday Attack Accused Submit Written Arguments as Trial Enters Critical Phase

Defendants Present Written Submissions in Landmark Terror Trial

The 24 individuals standing accused in connection with the devastating Easter Sunday terrorist attacks have formally filed written submissions as part of the ongoing legal proceedings, marking a significant milestone in one of Sri Lanka's most consequential criminal cases.

The accused, who collectively face an extraordinary 23,270 charges stemming from the coordinated bombings, have presented their written arguments to the court as the trial continues to progress through its critical stages.

Background to the Case

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, remain one of the darkest chapters in modern Sri Lankan history. A series of coordinated suicide bombings targeted churches and luxury hotels across the country, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacks sent shockwaves through the nation and drew widespread international condemnation.

The sheer scale of the charges laid against the 24 accused reflects the magnitude and complexity of the alleged conspiracy, with prosecutors building what is expected to be an extensive case covering multiple dimensions of the attack plot.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The filing of written submissions by the defence represents a procedural step that allows the accused to formally place their arguments and positions on record before the court. Such submissions are a standard component of major criminal trials and provide the judiciary with a structured outline of the defence's stance on the charges presented.

The case, which has drawn sustained public attention given its national significance, continues to be closely watched by victims' families, civil society groups, and legal observers across Sri Lanka and beyond.

Justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks has remained a longstanding demand from affected communities, many of whom have expressed frustration over the length of time the legal process has taken since the attacks occurred over six years ago.